According to the Daily Mail, the Republic of Ireland international is in talks with Gillingham over a potential transfer to the Priestfield Stadium.

The report states that director of football Kenny Jackett and manager Neil Harris want to bring the 29-year-old to the League Two club, having previously worked with him at Millwall.

Gillingham are currently bottom of the league but see the former Sunderland man as someone who could help the club out of the relegation zone. O’Brien signed a two-year deal with League One Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2022.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Aiden O'Brien of Sunderland applauds the fans following victory in the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park on August 10, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)