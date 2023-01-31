Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland, Millwall and Portsmouth forward set for League Two switch
Former Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien is set to join Gillingham, according to reports.
According to the Daily Mail, the Republic of Ireland international is in talks with Gillingham over a potential transfer to the Priestfield Stadium.
The report states that director of football Kenny Jackett and manager Neil Harris want to bring the 29-year-old to the League Two club, having previously worked with him at Millwall.
Gillingham are currently bottom of the league but see the former Sunderland man as someone who could help the club out of the relegation zone. O’Brien signed a two-year deal with League One Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2022.
After leaving Sunderland back in the January of the 2021-22 season, O’Brien short-term deal at Pompey in League One but was one of 12 players whose contracts expired at the end of last season on the south coast, eventually moving on to Shrewsbury Town.