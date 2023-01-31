Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland and Rangers man released as £1.3m 'target' moves elsewhere
Former Sunderland and Rangers man Kyle Lafferty is now a free agent.
The 35-year-old had a short stint at the Stadium of Light when Sunderland were a League One club under Phil Parkinson. In the game before Covid-19 hit and football was suspended, Lafferty netted two against Gillingham in a 2-2 draw.
However, Lafferty has now left Kilmarnock by mutual consent, the Rugby Park club have confirmed and is free to sign for another club and could do so after the window shuts.
A statement reads: "It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club."
£1.3million-rated midfielder moves elsewhere
Williams Alarcon is set to sign for Spanish second-tier side UD Ibiza signing, as reported by AS.
Reports state that the Chile international will move to UD Ibiza loan-to-buy deal and will not be joining Sunderland with the Wearsiders loosely linked with a deal earlier in the window.
The 22-year-old is said to have a £1.3 million release clause in his Union La Calera contract.
Sunderland vs Fulham in FA Cup to be shown on TV
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One, it has been announced today.
The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last Saturday, Jack Clarke putting the visitors ahead before Tom Cairney’s silky equaliser.
The Black Cats thought they had nicked a late and memorable equaliser when 15-year-old Chris Rigg scored in front of the 5,000-strong away end before it was ruled out.
The winner of the replay will then face Leeds United of the Premier League. Fifth-round ties will be played in the midweek commencing Monday, 27 February. Sunderland pocketed £105,000 after beating Shrewsbury Town in the third round and will scoop £120,000 should they overcome Fulham. Winners of fifth-round ties win £225,000
Sunderland are next in league action against Millwall this Saturday at The Den, facing Fulham in the replay four days later on Wednesday. The tie takes place on 7 February at 19:45 at the Stadium of Light.