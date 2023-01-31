News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Transfer news: Ex-£14m Sunderland Crystal Palace star to complete European club move

Ex-Sunderland, Chelsea and Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt is closing in on a move to Holland.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

After joining the Black Cats back in 2014, the defender appeared 95 times in all competitions between 2014 and 2017 at Sunderland and arguably played his best football under Sam Allardyce.

Crysta, Palace are said to have paid Sunderland £9million rising to £14million for the Dutchman back in 2017. The player remained at Selhurst Park for five seasons before moving on to play for Galatasaray in Turkey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, though, it looks like the Dutch international could be on his way back to Holland with reports suggesting he is set to sign for PSV before the transfer window closes on deadline day this evening.

Galatasaray's Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt reacts after a flare reached the pitch during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Olympique de Marseille and Galatasaray AS at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France on September 30, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Patrick van Aanholt to PSV, deal done. Dutch left-back now flying for medical tests as he’s leaving Galatasaray. Terms agreed, contract to be signed later today.”

SunderlandCrystal PalaceChelseaHolland