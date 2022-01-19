Transfer gossip: Sunderland handed boost as League One rivals eye Premier League defender
Sunderland face Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light in League One with Lee Johnson hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday.
The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.
Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst central defender Danny Batth has also made the move to the Stadium of Light
Here, though, we round up all of the latest Sunderland and League One news from around the division that you may have missed today:
Sheffield Wednesday near deal for Brighton defender
Sheffield Wednesday are said to be winning the race for in-demand Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.
That’s after Wednesday missed out on Batth, with the defender signing for Sunderland.
Reports suggest the Owls in the driving seat to sign the 19-year-old England youth international.
There is also interest in Roberts from Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore earned plaudits for his handling of Seagulls youngster Taylor Richards while at Doncaster Rovers last season.
Indeed, it is believed that his track record with young players has stood the club in good stead going forward in the January market.
Luke O’Nien returns to training
Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has returned to training at the Academy of Light.
That’s after the player went under the knife and had surgery to fix a long-standing shoulder problem.
O’Nien was ruled out for at least three months at the beginning of November.