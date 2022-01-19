The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.

Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst central defender Danny Batth has also made the move to the Stadium of Light

Here, though, we round up all of the latest Sunderland and League One news from around the division that you may have missed today:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Haydon Roberts of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday near deal for Brighton defender

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be winning the race for in-demand Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.

That’s after Wednesday missed out on Batth, with the defender signing for Sunderland.

Reports suggest the Owls in the driving seat to sign the 19-year-old England youth international.

There is also interest in Roberts from Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore earned plaudits for his handling of Seagulls youngster Taylor Richards while at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Indeed, it is believed that his track record with young players has stood the club in good stead going forward in the January market.

Luke O’Nien returns to training

Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien has returned to training at the Academy of Light.

That’s after the player went under the knife and had surgery to fix a long-standing shoulder problem.

O’Nien was ruled out for at least three months at the beginning of November.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.