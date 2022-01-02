The 19-year-old is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Fleetwood Town are said to be holding out for a high fee for the central defender.

However, Hill has time left on his contract, meaning that the Cod Army aren’t in a hurry to sell the youngster, despite the interest from multiple Premier League teams.

James Hill.

Hill has started started 38 games in League One for Fleetwood Town and has appeared three times for England U20s.

Plymouth Argyle braces for Preston North end bid

Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie is being linked with a move to Preston North End.

The Championship outfit who are managed by former Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe.

Lowe left Argyle to take up a the top job at North End late last year just before they were due to face Sunderland in League One.

But now, Football League World claim the new Lilywhites boss wants a reunion with the Pilgrims’ forward.

Hardie has netted 12 times this seasom after Lowe who brought the Scot to Home Park in 2020.

The striker has scoared 25 goals in 93 appearances for the League One outfit.

According to reports Lowe feels the 24-year-old’s impressive showings is what he needs to aid Preston’s second-tier ambitions.

Hardie, who scored twice for Plymouth in their 2-2 draw with Pompey earlier this season, is contracted to Home Park until June 2023 and would command a fee.

