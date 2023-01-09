Football Insider have stated that Leeds United have given the green light for Gelhardt to go out on loan to a Championship club this month to gain valuable experience and game time.

The news could interest Sunderland, who are currently on the hunt for a striker after Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton. The forward had made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions.

However, Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season with Lampard bringing Simms back to add firepower to his side. Since then, Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest man Sam Surridge.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt (c) is challenged by West Ham players Nayef Aguerd (l) and Flynn Downes during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road on January 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)