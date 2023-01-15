The Black Cats were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Luke O’Nien was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ollie Cooper, yet the game remained goalless at half-time.

Swansea took the lead when Joel Piroe opened the scoring five minutes before the interval, yet Dan Neil was able to level the score for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland weren’t able to hang on though, with Liam Cullen and Cooper both getting on the scoresheet. Here, we take a look at the latest on teh transfer front from the Black Cats and their EFL rivals.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United encourage Joe Gelhardt of Leeds united during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on January 13, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Blackburn Rovers eye Sunderland ‘target’

Reports suggest Sunderland ‘target’ Ryan Porteus is being eyed by Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Daily Record claim Rovers are set to make an offer for Hibernian centre-back Porteous in their quest to lure him away from the Scottish Premiership.

Porteous’ contract with Hibs expires in the summer, with former Sunderland head coach and current Hibs boss Lee Johnson conceding that the 23-year-old will not sign a new deal with the Scottish club.

Joe Gelhardt transfer latest

Blackburn Rovers are also supposedly lining up a move for Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan during the January window.

