Transfer gossip: Ex-Sunderland and Stoke City striker linked with £4m Fulham move
Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has been linked with a move to Fulham in the Premier League.
Maja recently netted his 11th goal of the season amidst contract and transfer speculation in France after confirming he is in talks with Bordeaux in Ligue 2 over a new deal
Recent reports, however, have linked the Academy of Light with Spanish club Real Valladolid and Fulham in the Premier League, where Maja enjoyed a loan spell two seasons ago.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal and is rated at around £4million.
The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting 11 goals and notching three assists so far this campaign.
As well as spending time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years, Maja saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last transfer window and was heavily linked with Nottingham Forest at one point.
The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland before scoring three in 15 during six months on loan with Fulham during the 2020-21 season as The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League. Maja scored two in 17 for Stoke City during 2021-22.