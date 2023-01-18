Maja recently netted his 11th goal of the season amidst contract and transfer speculation in France after confirming he is in talks with Bordeaux in Ligue 2 over a new deal

Recent reports, however, have linked the Academy of Light with Spanish club Real Valladolid and Fulham in the Premier League, where Maja enjoyed a loan spell two seasons ago.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal and is rated at around £4million.

The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting 11 goals and notching three assists so far this campaign.

As well as spending time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years, Maja saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last transfer window and was heavily linked with Nottingham Forest at one point.