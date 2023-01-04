Swedish publication Sportsbladet state that Bordeaux want to reunite former Maja, 24, and Asoro, 23, who both came up through the ranks at the Academy of Light at the same time.

Asoro departed Sunderland in the summer after the club’s relegation from the Championship, moving to Swansea before bagging a permanent move to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden back in 2021.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Djurgardens' Swedish forward Joel Asoro (L) fights for the ball with Gent's South Korean midfielder Hyun-seok Hong during the UEFA Europa Conference League