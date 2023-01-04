Transfer gossip: Ex-Sunderland academy pair set for possible reunion in France
Joel Asoro and Josh Maja could be set for a reunion in France – according to reports.
Swedish publication Sportsbladet state that Bordeaux want to reunite former Maja, 24, and Asoro, 23, who both came up through the ranks at the Academy of Light at the same time.
Asoro departed Sunderland in the summer after the club’s relegation from the Championship, moving to Swansea before bagging a permanent move to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden back in 2021.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
Asoro has netted 16 goals and contributed 10 assists in 71 appearances for Djurgårdens, including seven goals in this season's Europa Conference League campaign. Maja has notched eight goals and three assists so far this campaign in Ligue 2 for Bordeaux as they eye a return to France’s top-flight