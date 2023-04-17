News you can trust since 1873
Transfer gossip: Chelsea eye Championship youngster in blow to Sunderland's rivals

Chelsea are said to be eyeing Middlesbrough youngster Finlay Cartwright – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Cartwright has made seven appearances for Middlesbrough's under-18's side this season but has yet to make Michael Carrick’s first-team this season.

Born in 2006, Cartwright can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and centre-forward and is now reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, talent born in 2006. He’s one of many prospects in the list to improve the academy and bring in new talents.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter as their manager and installed former player and head coach Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The London club are 11th in the Premier League currently after losing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last time out at Stamford Bridge.

