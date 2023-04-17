Cartwright has made seven appearances for Middlesbrough's under-18's side this season but has yet to make Michael Carrick’s first-team this season.

Born in 2006, Cartwright can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and centre-forward and is now reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, talent born in 2006. He’s one of many prospects in the list to improve the academy and bring in new talents.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)