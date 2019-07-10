Tom White joins Blackburn Rovers
Gateshead midfielder Tom White has become the latest academy graduate to move into the Football League after he joined SkyBet Championship club Blackburn Rovers.
The player penned on a two-year deal at Ewood Park on Tuesday afternoon and will be part of the Under-23s setup.
White battled back from a career-threatening anterior cruciate ligament injury to play a key role in Gateshead finishing last season in the top half of the National League.
He made 40 appearances and scored three goals for the Heed as they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs – despite being heavily tipped for a relegation battle ahead of the season.
His performances also caught the attention of England C manager Paul Fairclough and White represented the non-league Three Lions squad against Wales C and Estonia Under-23s.
The likes of Hartlepool United and Carlisle United have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old during the summer – but it was former Middlesbrough manager Mowbray that won the race for his services.
Gateshead are understood to have received a five-figure compensation fee from Rovers and a sell-on clause has also been included in the deal.
A Rovers Under-23s side will also travel to the International Stadium to face Gateshead next summer and it is understood that the Heed could have an option on loan players from the former Premier League champions.
Ex- Gateshead defender Jon Mellish completed a move to League Two club Carlisle United in May.