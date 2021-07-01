This is why new Gateshead signing wanted to work under ex-Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson

Louis Storey joins Gateshead. CREDIT Gateshead FC

Former Hebburn Town captain Storey was a promising defender in Newcastle United’s academy when Williamson made over 163 appearances during a five-year stay with the Magpies.

The duo’s careers have taken them in different directions with Williamson featuring for the likes of Wolves and Oxford United as Storey made his way into the non-league game with Team Northumbria and South Shields.

The latter found great success during his time with Hebburn as he led the club to promotion into the Northern Premier League’s new East Division and was also skipper for their historic 3-2 win over Consett in the 2019/20 FA Vase Final.

However, he was persuaded to leave the Hornets last to form part of Williamson’s backroom staff as the former Magpies centre-back looks to guide Gateshead back into the National League.

Storey spoke of his admiration for the Williamson and is hoping to show the Heed player-manager what he can do on and off the pitch over the coming season.

He told The Echo: “Mike was obviously in the first team when I was at Newcastle, and he was always someone I looked up to during my time in the academy.

“His career in the game tells you all you need to know about him.

“He was where I wanted to be as a player, and he always conducted himself with professionalism and set high standards in training.

“He is no different as a manager.

“He’s a deep thinker, he is detailed in his methods as a coach and manager, and he has presented me with a fantastic opportunity as a player and a coach.

“Along with Busted (assistant manager Ian Watson), he is trying to create a positive culture and environment at the club and that is something I believe in.

“Mike has a fantastic knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working under him at Gateshead.”

Gateshead will kick off their preparations for the new season when they make the short trip to Storey’s former club Hebburn for their opening pre-season friendly next Tuesday night.

