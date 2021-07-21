The bold yellow shirt with blue trim takes influence from the club’s popular third shirt from the 1989-90 and 1990-91 campaigns.

The shirt also takes subtle references from Sunderland’s 2013-14 away kit worn throughout their run to the 2014 League Cup final.

That included the memorable semi-final penalty win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But what have Sunderland fans made of the new kit? Here, we take a look at your reactions on social media:

@brownh1989: “Possibly the best away kit since the 3rd kit we wore once at Crystal Palace.”

@Rob_saunders6: “Presume this can only mean another League Cup run to Wembley.”

@NathanJG94: “Can't remember the last time we had two decent kits! (Providing the shorts are blue!)”

Sunderland have unveiled their new away strip for this season. (Picture: SAFC)

@FezzaFPS: “Nike have smashed our kits this year to be fair to them.”

@wengerullah: “Nike with two beautiful designs for Sunderland this year. That is far more effort for a club in the third division than they put in with a certain PL club in North London who wear white.”

@JC95SAFC: “Not bad. A bit difficult to follow up that home shirt mind. Like it but not blown away #SAFC.”

@KierenJennings: “Old-Trafford-semi-final-esque. They've redeemed themselves with this after the home kit has to be blue shorts though.”

@lukejameson17: “Looks more like a training shirt.”

@Dan1879_SAFC: “Needs blue trim on the collar and sleeves but it’s still smart.”

@_JakeC91: “This is pretty tame, compared to the home shirt reveal.”

@Owensara5: “Am the only one who doesn't like it.”

