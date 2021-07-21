'The best away kit since...' - Majority of Sunderland fans pleased as Nike reveal 2021-22 yellow away shirt
Sunderland have revealed their away shirt for the 2021-22 season.
The bold yellow shirt with blue trim takes influence from the club’s popular third shirt from the 1989-90 and 1990-91 campaigns.
The shirt also takes subtle references from Sunderland’s 2013-14 away kit worn throughout their run to the 2014 League Cup final.
That included the memorable semi-final penalty win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
But what have Sunderland fans made of the new kit? Here, we take a look at your reactions on social media:
@brownh1989: “Possibly the best away kit since the 3rd kit we wore once at Crystal Palace.”
@Rob_saunders6: “Presume this can only mean another League Cup run to Wembley.”
@NathanJG94: “Can't remember the last time we had two decent kits! (Providing the shorts are blue!)”
@FezzaFPS: “Nike have smashed our kits this year to be fair to them.”
@wengerullah: “Nike with two beautiful designs for Sunderland this year. That is far more effort for a club in the third division than they put in with a certain PL club in North London who wear white.”
@JC95SAFC: “Not bad. A bit difficult to follow up that home shirt mind. Like it but not blown away #SAFC.”
@KierenJennings: “Old-Trafford-semi-final-esque. They've redeemed themselves with this after the home kit has to be blue shorts though.”
@lukejameson17: “Looks more like a training shirt.”
@Dan1879_SAFC: “Needs blue trim on the collar and sleeves but it’s still smart.”
@_JakeC91: “This is pretty tame, compared to the home shirt reveal.”
@Owensara5: “Am the only one who doesn't like it.”