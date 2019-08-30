Ten pictures from the night Sunderland clinched promotion at doomed Bury
From managerial "Messiah" Bob Stokoe to players such as striker Wayne Entwistle and defender Paul Butler, Sunderland share many a footballing link with doomed Bury.
The Lancashire club, expelled from the English Football League on Tuesday, also hosted the Black Cats on a memorable night in 1999 when Peter Reid's visitors clinched promotion back to the top flight with a resounding 5-2 victory. Here we recall the pair's last league meeting so far. Will it remain that way?