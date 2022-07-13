Loading...

Sunderland's rivals in Championship suffer major blow as £20m man makes Premier League switch

Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship, Hull City, have suffered a major blow ahead of the new season.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 7:00 am

That’s because the Tigers have lost star man Keane Lewis-Potter after he signed for Premier League club Brentford in a deal thought to be worth up to £20million.

Hull City have already lost ex-Sunderland captain George Honeyman this summer after the attacking midfielder opted to join Millwall.

And now, Hull City have lost Lewis-Potter after the 21-year-old signed a six-year contract with the option for a further year in West London after the two clubs finally settled on an agreement while the Tigers were out in Turkey.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull City celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Hull City at Oakwell Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

City received interest from West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in Lewis-Potter but the England youth international reportedly always preferred a move to Brentford.

Thomas Frank, Brentford’s head coach, told the club’s website: “I am pleased that we have managed to sign one of the biggest young talents in the Championship. He had a very good season last year. He scored 13 goals and contributed four assists in a team that were fighting a little bit towards the bottom of the league. Those are impressive numbers.

“We have a player who scores his goals by arriving in the box and attacking the last line. He gets in the position to convert the chances made for him. He is a flexible player, he can play both sides, as a striker and as a ten if we want to do that. He has a very good mentality.

“He fits the Brentford model perfectly. He is a good young player who we think has the qualities to play in the Premier League now. He will also develop even further.”

Director of Football, Phil Giles, added: “Keane is exactly the sort of player we like to sign at Brentford, he is young with a desire to improve and get to the top. I’m very pleased that he is the second such signing this window after Aaron Hickey. The length of contract demonstrates our faith in Keane to be a big player for us for many years. We are looking forward to him getting started.”

