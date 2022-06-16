The American is a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract at Sunderland but has been offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light.
However, Sky Sports are reporting that the USA international is ‘in talks’ with Championship rivals Swansea City over a potential move to South Wales.
Preston North End are also said to be interested in Gooch, who was deployed at full-back, wing-back and in Sunderland’s attack over the course of the season.
The 26-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and came through the ranks on Wearside and has played for the club in the Premier League, Championship and League One.
After winning promotion at Wembley with a 2-0 win over Wycombe in the play-off final, Gooch said about his contract situation: “I don’t know where I’m going to be next season so I’m going to have to wait and see.
“If this is my last game for Sunderland then there is not a better way to go out. I’ve got a meeting with him on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens,” Gooch added.
“I have given everything for the club in my ten years as a pro and we’ll see what happens. If it’s my last game, happy days, I can go out on a high but if not I’ll continue to represent the club as best I can.”
Gooch managed to set up six goals in his 38 appearances in League One last season.