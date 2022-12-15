News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland transfers: YOUR new-look starting XI and squad - IF the transfer are true: photo gallery

Sunderland lost their last game against West Brom in the Championship – but January is just around the corner!

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s starting COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true.

We also take a look at the potential substitutes available to Tony Mowbray for selection if everyone is fit and firing:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The homegrown stopper has been Sunderland's number one keeper since midway through last season.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. LB: Aji Alese

The former West Ham man has equipped himself well when selected as a left-back.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. RB: Lynden Gooch

The American right-back has done well in defence for Sunderland in recent times since his shift from a more attacking role.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Sunderland's marquee summer signing was injured just a couple of games into his Sunderland career but is due back fo first team action in the next couple of weeks.

Photo: Frank Reid

SunderlandWest BromTony Mowbray