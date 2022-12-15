Sunderland lost their last game against West Brom in the Championship – but January is just around the corner!
With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s starting COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true.
We also take a look at the potential substitutes available to Tony Mowbray for selection if everyone is fit and firing:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The homegrown stopper has been Sunderland's number one keeper since midway through last season.
2. LB: Aji Alese
The former West Ham man has equipped himself well when selected as a left-back.
3. RB: Lynden Gooch
The American right-back has done well in defence for Sunderland in recent times since his shift from a more attacking role.
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Sunderland's marquee summer signing was injured just a couple of games into his Sunderland career but is due back fo first team action in the next couple of weeks.
