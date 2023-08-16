Sunderland could allow some of their senior players to leave before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window - while some players could also leave the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Several Black Cats players have entered the final year of their contracts, with other clubs consequently showing interest.

Sunderland have been able to agree new deals with several players in recent months, though, despite them being on the radars of some Premier League clubs.

Here are some of the players who could leave Sunderland in the final weeks of the transfer window - and some who are set to stay despite interest from elsewhere:

1 . Danny Batth - Could leave Despite being named the supporters’ player of the year last season, the 32-year-old centre-back has been an unused substitute for Sunderland’s first two league games this term. Blackburn and QPR have both shown interest, while Batth only has a year left on his Black Cats contract. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Dan Ballard - Set to stay While Ballard missed parts of last season due to injuries, the 23-year-old produced some impressive performances during his first season at Sunderland. West Ham were reportedly interested in the centre-back, yet Ballard has since signed a new deal with the Black Cats until 2027. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Lynden Gooch - Could leave Gooch’s versatility has proved valuable for Sunderland, yet the 27-year-old has fallen behind Trai Hume in the pecking order at right-back. The American also has just a year left on his Black Cats contract, with QPR and clubs in the MLS said to be monitoring his situation. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales