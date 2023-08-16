News you can trust since 1873
Danny Batth playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank ReidDanny Batth playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid
Danny Batth playing for Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland transfers: Five players who could leave and four set to stay despite Premier League interest

Sunderland could allow some of their senior players to leave before the end of the transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window - while some players could also leave the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Several Black Cats players have entered the final year of their contracts, with other clubs consequently showing interest.

Sunderland have been able to agree new deals with several players in recent months, though, despite them being on the radars of some Premier League clubs.

Here are some of the players who could leave Sunderland in the final weeks of the transfer window - and some who are set to stay despite interest from elsewhere:

1. Danny Batth - Could leave

2. Dan Ballard - Set to stay

3. Lynden Gooch - Could leave

4. Anthony Patterson - Set to stay

