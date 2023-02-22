Defender Tommy Smith has signed a two-year contract extension with the Teessiders after the 30-year-old joined on a one-year deal last summer. Smith has played every minute of every game since Boro boss Michael Carrick’s arrival at the Riverside Stadium

"We're delighted to have Tommy on a longer contract," said Carrick. "He's done fantastically well for us and he's an important figure for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."

Gary Rowett talks Charlie Cresswell

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gary Rowett has revealed that former Sunderland target and Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell had opportunities to leave Millwall during the January transfer window with several clubs interested.

“He loves it Cressy, when a goal goes in,” Rowett said after last night’s 1-1 draw. “I’ve never seen a centre-half join the celebrations so quick. He loves it. He’s here, he’s committed. There was an opportunity for him, if he wanted to, potentially, to leave in January. Not that we wanted him to.

“But he wanted to stay, he wanted to show what he’s all about. He wanted to stay and fight for his place in the team and I think that’s a fantastic attitude for a young player and I think you see that all the time in the way that he plays.