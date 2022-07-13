Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, Preston North End and QPR have been credited with an interest in the Tottenham Hotspur striker Parrott. The Republic of Ireland striker proved his fitness during a ‘brutal’ training session under Antonio Conte during pre-season.

Spurs are currently in South Korea on a pre-season tour and Parrott, 20, has jetted out with the squad and has received mentorship from strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Parrott said: “From when I first came in as a kid, just to watch them, let alone train with the guys like that day in, day out, was a massive help,” said Parrott. “Just to see the way they prepare, the way they play on the pitch, just trying to take things in.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 29: Troy Parrott of Republic Of Ireland celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Lithuania at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I ask them questions when I'm curious about stuff and they're always open people who will do anything to help.”

Sheffield United conclude deal for Newcastle United man

Newcastle United man Cieran Clark has signed for Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship.

Sheffield United, who are managed by ex-Black Cats man Paul Heckingbottom, have signed Clark on a loan deal until the end of the season.

That means Clark is likely to have played his last game for the Magpies after a six-season stay on Tyneside as he enters into the final year of his contract at St James’s Park.

Speaking upon confirmation of the deal, Heckingbottom said: "Ciaran brings with him a lot of experience and with that relevant experience, he has played in this division and has won promotion from this division. He wanted to go out on loan and, luckily for us, he chose us ahead of other clubs that were in for him.

"Ciaran is well respected in the dressing rooms he has been in, that's the feedback we've had, I'm sure he will settle in well. We'll put big demands on him with regards to the way we train and what we want from him, but I'm sure he is looking forward to it.