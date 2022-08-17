Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been heavily linked with Bennette with a deal said to be in its “final stages.” According to more recent reports, the Black Cats will pay a fee of just over £1m.

The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland. Central American media outlets have claimed that Sunderland will pay $1.3m (approx £1.07m) to sign the player on a four-year deal.

The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.

Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette (L) vies for the ball with Honduras´ Carlos Melendez during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Central American qualifier match at the Romel Fernandez stadium in Panama City on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

