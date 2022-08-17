Sunderland set to part with 'just over £1m' to land 18-y/o international prodigy
The fee Sunderland will pay to secure Jewison Bennette has been ‘revealed’.
Sunderland have been heavily linked with Bennette with a deal said to be in its “final stages.” According to more recent reports, the Black Cats will pay a fee of just over £1m.
The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland. Central American media outlets have claimed that Sunderland will pay $1.3m (approx £1.07m) to sign the player on a four-year deal.
The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star and striker sold by Rafa Benitez
-
3
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
-
4
£10m Sunderland flop in his 'prime years' makes Australia move plus details of a new SAFC book charting incredible history
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against QPR in the Championship.