Sunderland nearing deal for ex-Middlesbrough, Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday defender
The Black Cats are nearing a deal for Stoke City defender Danny Batth.
Sunderland have been linked with a host of defenders during the January transfer window.
That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.
Right-back Trai Hume became Sunderland’s first signing earlier in the window but it is understood ex-Middlesbrough and Wolves defender Batth will become the club’s second.
Batth was omitted from Stoke City’s first-team squad last weekend for Sunday’s tie against Hull City in the Championship.
The 31-year-old has a wealth of experience in the EFL and gained promotion from League One via the automatic spots with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2011-12 season.
Batth also won League One and the Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2013-14 and 2017-18 campaigns respectively.