Matete’s loan move to Argyle was announced on Friday evening, less than 24 hours before their League One match at Bolton. The 21-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw, with Schumacher’s side still sitting top of the table after 26 matches.

Matete spoke to the media in Plymouth for the first time on Monday. He told Plymouth Live: "I would say it was difficult to turn down Argyle considering where they are in the league and the players they have got, the quality on the pitch.

"Yeah, I had options but when Argyle came knocking it was very difficult to turn down."

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete

Matete added: "I would say they are a well-respected team. When I played them last season they played good football and have got a great fanbase here.

"It was a sold-out stadium and the atmosphere was rocking. You could tell how passionate the fans are so I just can't wait to play in front of them.

"It was two teams who were fighting for promotion. I thought Plymouth played really well that day, to be honest so, yeah, I did think about that game whilst making my decision."

"We spoke, we had a Zoom meeting, and the vibe I picked up from him was a good one," said Matete, who has taken on the number 28 shirt for the Pilgrims.

