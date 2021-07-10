Former £11million-rated attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard has signed a deal with Sunderland after his contract at Huddersfield Town expire at the end of last season,

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are still waiting on an update from Denver Hume who has been offered a new deal on Wearside.

And in other news, Charlie Wyke has joined Wigan Athletic, whilst Chris Maguire has linked up with Michael Appleton at Lincoln City.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip:

Sunderland have been linked for former United States international Eric Lichaj. (Football Insider)

Hull City are still trying to sign Terell Thomas after his departure from AFC Wimbledon. Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on a deal for the player. (Daily Mail)

Hull City are unlikely to move for in-demand St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann after being handed a transfer embargo. Sunderland have been linked with a deal for the 21-year-old. (Sun on Sunday)

Hull City are likely to drop out of the race to sign Dijon winger Bersant Celina. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Tigers alongside Ipswich Town and Coventry City. (Various)

Lincoln City are interested in West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths. (Sun on Sunday)

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing QPR attacker Olamide Shodipo. (Sheffield Star)

