Sunderland linked with ex-£13m international winger - Middlesbrough and Huddersfield also keen

Reports from TEAMtalk state that Sunderland could face competition for his signature with Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Huddersfield also keen on a deal.
Brady, 30, sees his Bournemouth contract expire at the end of this month but the Cherries do have the option to extend the Irishman’s stay by a further year.
Bournemouth will compete in the Premier League once again next season after winning promotion from the second tier under manager Scott Parker, who is said to be interested in retaining Brady’s services.
North East rivals Middlesbrough alongside beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield Town and newly-promoted Sunderland are all said keen, according to reports, who also say that Brady’s former cubs
Brady’s former clubs Norwich City, Burnley and Hull City all keeping tabs on his situation too. The Canaries and the Clarets have just been relegated to the Championship from the Premier League whilst the Tigers have managed to establish themselves in the Championship after promotion a couple of seasons ago.
After stints at Manchester United and Hull City, Brady made the move to Burnley from Norwich back in 2017, completing a move to the Premier League club Burnley for a club-record fee reportedly worth £13million.
Five seasons in the Premier League under Sean Dyche followed with the Republic of Ireland international making 81 appearances and scoring four goals.
Brady then moved onto Bournemouth at the end of the 2020-21 season but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot due to injury.