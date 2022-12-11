Sunderland linked with DOUBLE Blackburn Rovers deal in January as Tony Mowbray eyes additions
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is interested in bringing Blackburn Rovers man John Buckley to the Stadium of Light – according to journalist Alan Nixon.
Mowbray is also thought to be interested in bringing Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack to Wearside this January but recently played down the links.
Sunderland’s head coach is familiar with both Buckley and Dack after the trio spent time together at Ewood Park before Mowbray’s departure last summer.
However, Nixon, a reporter for The Sun, has claimed that Mowbray is interested in a deal for Buckley, 23, who broke into Rovers’ first-team in 2018-19 and has been in and around the Rovers senior set-up ever since.
Buckley has made 102 appearances in the Championship, scoring six goals and bagging nine assists since his senior debut after rising through the youth ranks at Blackburn.
Regarding Buckley’s teammate, Dack, Mowbray recently played down reports linking Sunderland with a swoop following the midfielder's lack of appearances following injury this season.
"I love Bradley Dack. What an amazing guy and, two years ago, what an amazing footballer. I haven't seen it (reports of a move for Dack) because I don't read it, but if you're telling me it's been out there, there has been no contact to the football club.
"Bradley is obviously not very happy because he's not playing and he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago before his two cruciate knee ligament (injuries).
"He's 28, does he fit the profile of what we are trying to do? I think it is very, very, unlikely. And the financial aspect is definitely unlikely."