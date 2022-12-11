Mowbray is also thought to be interested in bringing Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack to Wearside this January but recently played down the links.

Sunderland’s head coach is familiar with both Buckley and Dack after the trio spent time together at Ewood Park before Mowbray’s departure last summer.

However, Nixon, a reporter for The Sun, has claimed that Mowbray is interested in a deal for Buckley, 23, who broke into Rovers’ first-team in 2018-19 and has been in and around the Rovers senior set-up ever since.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 07: John Buckley of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Buckley has made 102 appearances in the Championship, scoring six goals and bagging nine assists since his senior debut after rising through the youth ranks at Blackburn.

Regarding Buckley’s teammate, Dack, Mowbray recently played down reports linking Sunderland with a swoop following the midfielder's lack of appearances following injury this season.

"I love Bradley Dack. What an amazing guy and, two years ago, what an amazing footballer. I haven't seen it (reports of a move for Dack) because I don't read it, but if you're telling me it's been out there, there has been no contact to the football club.

"Bradley is obviously not very happy because he's not playing and he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago before his two cruciate knee ligament (injuries).

