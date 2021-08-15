That’s after the Black Cats made it three wins out of three so far this campaign following 2-1 wins over Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup.

Lee Johnson has added five first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Fred Alves arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Although Alves can play right-back, it is likely Sunderland will further look to strengthen that position with the Wearsiders also in the market for a second striker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland that you may have missed today:

Kevin Phillips deliveries Sunderland transfer Verdict

Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s transfer window so far.

“I always like to bring in quality over quantity,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“The problem is every team is out there looking for quality players.

“Sunderland have the edge in terms of finances, look at 30,000 in the ground most weeks.

“That alone is a reason to bring in more players before the window shuts.

“I think there will be two more signings but I don’t want to see squad players.

“I want two players who can come in and really push to break into that team.

“From the manager’s point of view, he does need those squad players in a League One season.

“I want to see two quality additions either way.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.