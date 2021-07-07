Sunderland handed further contract boost as Ladies star pens new one-year deal

Maria Farrugia has committed to the club by signing a one-year deal ahead of the Lady Black Cats’ return to the Championship.

The 20-year-old Malta International signed for the Wearsiders in 2019 and has cemented herself as an important first-team player in head coach Mel Reay’s squad since her arrival.

Speaking to safc.com, Reay said: “I am delighted to have Maria back with us. She is a player of real quality who provides us with great attacking threat, and I look forward to working with her again this season.”

Maria Farrugia (left) plays against Newcastle United - Photo by Colin Lock

The news comes after captain Keira Ramshaw agreed a new contract at the club last month with defender Charlotte Potts returning to Sunderland ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland Ladies are set to enter the second tier since their forced relegation to the third at the end of the 2017-2018 season following an FA decision.

