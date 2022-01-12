Sunderland fans urge club to bring Jermain Defoe 'home' after striker leaves Rangers

The experienced striker was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the Scottish press in the summer of 2021 but ended up signing a new deal at Ibrox.

But not it has been announced that Defoe has departed the Scottish giants.

A Rangers statement said: “Everyone at the club would again like to thank Jermain for his contribution and wish him and his family every success for the future.”

Jermain Defoe

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson added: “Jermain has made a significant contribution to Rangers over the last number of seasons.

“Even in the ‘twilight years’ of his career, he has shown the expert movement and finishing ability that took him to the very top in his career. His contribution within the training centre was excellent, as he became a role model for his peers, showing professionalism on a daily basis.

“I was particularly pleased that he leaves with a league championship-winning medal. It has been a privilege to have an England international of his quality within our group and we wish him well for the future.”

Sunderland fans were also quick to the news with many fans calling for the 39-year-old to return to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s how YOU reacted on social media:

Dave Chivers: “Player coaching roll ASAP. Last 20 minutes from the bench.”

@KProudlock13: “Think id actually cry tears of joy if #SAFC brought him home man! #TheLastDance.”

@swainyFTM: “Bring him back now.”

@kieranwiIson: “Come home.”

@MorganGraySAFC: “Bring him home.”

Dom Owens: “Bring him home NOW.”

