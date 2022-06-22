Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United and Burnley defender could well be on his way to Derby County in League One.

Reports state that the Rams have deals in place for Tom Barkhuizen, Bardsley and Michael Ihiekwe but can’t confirm the transfers until a takeover has been completed.

Derby were relegated from the Championship last season and remain without an owner. The club have been in administration since September and have already seen one prospective deal collapse this summer.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Phil Bardsley of Burnley acknowledges the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road on July 27, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

But Bardsley, 36, is now a free agent following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, with Rooney reportedly eyeing a deal to bring his former teammate to Derby.

When asked whether or not Sunderland should be considering a move to bring Bardsley back to Wearside, supporters had this to say on social media:

John Goymer: “No. We should never have let him leave.”

Ian Blake: “Great servant to the club…. Let’s not do a Defoe! Past has gone, need fresh blood.”

@MichaelBowers15: “If we were still in League One, maybe. But not for the Championship.”

@philipluke1987: “The only exception I’d make to that is Vito Mannone. Keeper his age is still in his prime. Would be a good keeper for Patterson to work alongside.”