The 29-year-old will see his contract expire at Derby County this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Morrison made 36 Championship appearances for the Rams last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

According to reports, Championship clubs Preston, Huddersfield and Sunderland have all set their sights on signing the attacker this summer.

DERBY, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Ravel Morrison (L) of Derby County in action with Matty James of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

But what have fans made of the links on social media? Here, we take a look:

@BanterIronic: “Not a good move for me. There's a reason he's already been at 13 clubs and only managed 25+ appearances in a season 3 times.”

@FaustoTartini: “He’s 29 and not played more than 35 games for anyone. Would be a very strange signing but I’d trust this manager tbh (first time I’ve said that probably since the Keane days)”

@_WestHamReport: “Most West Ham fans will tell you he was one of the best players we've seen in modern day football. He's definitely still got it in there and would be a great move for him and Sunderland!”

@LRosssseee: “AN got Roberts firing last year and we helped Pritchard get back into his football, don’t see why we couldn’t do the same with him.”