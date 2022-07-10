Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.

But there is still work to be done in the market with Sunderland in need of further reinforcements in multiple positions ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

The Echo took to social media to gauge opinion amongst Sunderland fans on how the window has gone so far and what Kristjaan Speakman’s priorities should be going forward. Here, we take a look at what Back Cats supporters said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@KProudlock13: “He’s getting the core of the squad together again that brought the feel good factor back, which is vital for newly promoted sides. Broadhead will be next on the list then we’ll start to go in for strength in depth. Overall so far so good.”

@tomderland: “Going really well, need to prioritise a goalkeeper and striker but plenty of time. Maybe need another defender too.”

@calpatty22: “Think we need another 6 players. Definitely need a right back and an experienced goalkeeper. Another cb, 2 central midfielders to cover when Evans is inevitably injured and a striker incase Drogba gets injured.”

@MSBurkey: “Happy with the players in so far. We always seem to run out of full backs so that’s gonna be on the list for cover I think. Also need a striker.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Sunderland fans celebrate after victory in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

@DanielStokell1: “Very happy with contracts and that we’ve brought in 2 players that have did the business for us last year and actually got us to Wembley and Ballard is a sensational addition but our squad depth is still lacking.”

@SpeakSAFC: “Two strikers. Centre back and a keeper to play backup to Patterson. Essential. Additionally another midfielder and a full back that can play on either.” side.”

@Lee_2677: “Happy so far, desperately need a striker to help/cover Stewart tho.”