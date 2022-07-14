The 32-year-old defender spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Sunderland before returning to Tottenham and carving out a steady career in London. Rose then joined North East rivals Newcastle United on loan during the 2019-20 campaign.

Rose made 11 appearances for the Magpies under Steve Bruce before being released by Tottenham. The Leeds-born player was then picked up by Watford but could do nothing to prevent his side’s relegation to the Championship

The Watford Observer state that Rose is training with Spurs at his own request while he also attempts to secure a move away from Watford. However, the left-back was not part of Antonio Conte’s squad for the pre-season trip to South Korea.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Danny Rose of Watford in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford at Emirates Stadium on November 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Whilst there is no suggestion that Sunderland are interested in Rose, or that he even fits the club’s current recruitment model, fans were still quick to deliver their verdicts on whether they would like to see the ex-England star back at the Stadium of Light:

@DaveLawrence208: “No way Alex Neil entertains him. His attitude isn’t anywhere near what he expects from his players.”

@Alexbcampbell2: “Would consider this in August… see if we are short then…maybe! Make no bones about it … we have to start well this season!”

@Wearside2warwi1: “I'd happily give him a trial if he was keen. I really think Cirkin would benefit from some experienced back-up/competition, we're definitely short there but I have my doubts as to whether Rose has the heart anymore, looks like a man who's fallen out of love with football to me.”

@JamesClarkallan: “No - poor last season and attitude nowhere near what is expected under Neil,”

@John67684101: “It's a no from me....his ability and form have gone downhill recently so I would pass on that.”

@mebigsy: “Absolutely loved him when he was here, but got an absolutely stinking attitude. Big no from me unfortunately.”

@scott81anderson: “Absolutely not. Declined massively since he played for us.”

