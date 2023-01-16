Sunderland fans deliver clear transfer priorities to Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey
Sunderland fans have been quick to voice their opinions regarding the club’s transfer needs on social media.
We’re now halfway through the winter transfer window with the Black Cats are yet to conclude an incoming deal. Sunderland are actually two men down since the turn of the year.
Striker Ellis Simms was recalled by his parent club Everton, leaving Tony Mowbray with Ross Stewart as the club’s only fit first-team striker. Midfielder Jay Matete has also left the Stadium of Light, albeit on a temporary basis.
The former Fleetwood Town man has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan until the end of the season, where he joins ex-Academy of Light graduate Bali Mumba.
But where do Sunderland fans think sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey should strengthen this window? We asked supporters on social media and this is what they said:
@jake_sergeant: “2 strikers and cover for Evans is a must imo.”
@SAFC_Analysis: “2 strikers and a physical centre mid seems the obvious choices. An attacking midfielder would be nice as well (we’ve only got Pritch.)”
@Adamdoran97: “Obvious one is 2 strikers, cover/competition for Evans and cover at LB/LWB. Think we'll get 2 or 3 done. Just need to be patient.”
@J0shuaJ0rdan: “2 strikers, a midfielder, and maybe a goalkeeper.”
@PaulAndersonJnr: “2 strikers, a defensive midfielder, and I know it won’t happen but I’d still like us to get an experienced goalkeeper in…”
@Callumsafc17: “At least 2 strikers and cover in Rb in my opinion, gooch doesn’t quite cut it for me.”
@KevC94: “At least one striker and midfielder. But ideally 2 Strikers, 1 Big Strong Midfielder & a full back preferably left-sided.”
@safctim: “Combative Central midfielder to compete with Evans, permanent striker, Rosco contract, then we should be fine.”
@marktsafc: “Positions fairly obvious (going off these replies) as for experience, think it'll be more potential. Cheaper and gives the potential of a return. A few need a reminder of the plan sometimes.”
@Stuzzcyc1ing: “The same as we have needed for the last few seasons, we are saying the same thing this window as we have over the last few.”