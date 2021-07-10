Sunderland eye ex-Rangers man as former defender linked with Championship duo
Sunderland and their League One rivals are eyeing further deals.
However, Lee Johnson says the financial impact of COVID-19 led to 'stagnation' of the transfer market this summer.
But Sunderland hopeful of making at least one breakthrough in the near future.
Here, though, we take you through all of the biggest stories that you may have missed:
Sunderland eyeing deal for free agent
Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing free agent Harris O’Connor.
Stoke City and Watford are also said to be keen on a deal.
The 19-year-old defender is currently training with the Potters.
The centre-back departed Rangers this summer after his contract ended at Ibrox.
Ex-Black Cats defender wanted by Championship clubs
Championship duo Barnsley and Luton Town are both interested in signing Callum McFadzean this summer.
The former defender is now a free agent after being released by Sunderland at the end of last season.
Sky Sports have claimed that the left-back is in talks with both the Tykes and the Hatters this summer.
Sunderland continue to monitor Manchester United man
Sunderland continue to monitor Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith – with the youngster set for a move out on loan.
The Black Cats need to revamp their central midfield options after experienced trio Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen were all released at the end of the season.
Sunderland have options including Carl Winchester and Dan Neil but midfield additions will be high on the priority list for head coach Lee Johnson ahead of the new season.