Sunderland defender Denver Hume marks injury return with under-23s side at Wolves
Denver Hume’s road to recovery took a big step forward as the defender was named in the starting line-up for Sunderland’s under-23 side at Wolves.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:54 pm
The 23-year-old has been recovering from a serious hamstring problem and could now be in line for a return to first team action for Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Lincoln City next Tuesday (7pm kick-off).
And with his future at the Stadium of Light finally secured with a new contract, the left-back can hopefully start looking forward.