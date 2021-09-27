Sunderland defender Denver Hume marks injury return with under-23s side at Wolves

The 23-year-old has been recovering from a serious hamstring problem and could now be in line for a return to first team action for Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Lincoln City next Tuesday (7pm kick-off).

And with his future at the Stadium of Light finally secured with a new contract, the left-back can hopefully start looking forward.

Denver Hume of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

