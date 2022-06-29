The club have teamed up with data analytics and testing specialists Seriös Group as the Black Cats prepare for their Championship return following last season’s promotion through the play-offs.
A statement on the club’s website stated that the platform provided by Seriös Group will allow the recruitment team to “select and compare transfer targets using statistics on skill levels, playing style and work-rate – to ensure they are the right fit for the team.”
James Young, who is Head of Data and Analysis at Sunderland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Seriös Group on this exciting project that reflects the Club’s ambitions which is reflected by the recent promotion to the Championship.
“We process large volumes of player information, and this platform will ensure we can quickly and reliably access that information, allowing the manager and coaches to make the right evidence-based decisions.
Most Popular
-
1
How the wealth of Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Black Cats 'target' Marcus Maddison concludes switch to North East club
-
3
Where Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle United rank in all-time Premier League table
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Ex-Cats, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic man training with League One club
-
5
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£5m Black Cats, Newcastle United and Cardiff striker makes non-league move
“In terms of recruitment, it will help identify the right players with the right skills and attitude that will strengthen the team.”
Lee Rorison, Chief Executive of Seriös Group, added: “Many sporting clubs already use data to identify areas for improvement, however this bespoke player performance and recruitment platform will take that analysis to the next level.
“It’s very much a case of identifying trends across many areas that together yield major results. We are delighted to be working with the data analytics team at Sunderland AFC to help the club continue to move forward.”