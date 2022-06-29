Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The club have teamed up with data analytics and testing specialists Seriös Group as the Black Cats prepare for their Championship return following last season’s promotion through the play-offs.

A statement on the club’s website stated that the platform provided by Seriös Group will allow the recruitment team to “select and compare transfer targets using statistics on skill levels, playing style and work-rate – to ensure they are the right fit for the team.”

James Young, who is Head of Data and Analysis at Sunderland, said: “We are delighted to be working with Seriös Group on this exciting project that reflects the Club’s ambitions which is reflected by the recent promotion to the Championship.

“We process large volumes of player information, and this platform will ensure we can quickly and reliably access that information, allowing the manager and coaches to make the right evidence-based decisions.

“In terms of recruitment, it will help identify the right players with the right skills and attitude that will strengthen the team.”

Lee Rorison, Chief Executive of Seriös Group, added: “Many sporting clubs already use data to identify areas for improvement, however this bespoke player performance and recruitment platform will take that analysis to the next level.