Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson opens up on January targets and investment talks
New Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson wants to assess his squad before considering potential January transfer targets.
Negotiations regarding new investment at the Stadium of Light are still ongoing and Parkinson, who was unveiled at the Academy of Light on Thursday, admitted it was discussed in the interview process.
“It was discussed,” replied Parkinson when asked about Sunderland’s financial situation. “But in terms of going forward it’s a case of getting to January and see when you’re in the building what you feel about the squad.
“There is a real desire to be successful. These months are about assessing the squad and if we need reinforcements in January, I’m sure we’ll be backed.”
Parkinson has watched the team closely since finding out he could be appointed at the Stadium of Light.
And, based on what he’s seen, the 51-year-old believes his new side have more than enough to win promotion from League One, a feat he’s achieved twice with Colchester and Bolton earlier in his career.
“When I first met the Sunderland board you have to start preparing and watch as many games as you can,” added Parkinson.
“I’ve watched a lot of the previous games and the players and am looking forward to preparing a Sunderland team.
“There’s talent in the squad, we’ve got to address the balance with the team, make sure we are good with the ball and without the ball.
“We have to have the balance and when we attack we don’t leave ourselves open at the back which I think has been the case at times.”