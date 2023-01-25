The 20-year-old played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.

Football Insider claims that Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are in a “three-way” race for the starlet’s signature while Swansea City and Wigan Athletic have also been linked with a move for the striker with reports last week suggesting that the Latics were favourites to land his signature.

Gelhardt came up through Wigan’s academy and is said to be leaning towards a return to the DW Stadium but it appears that the deal is yet to be agreed with Sunderland, Rovers and Middlesbrough moving ahead of the Latics.