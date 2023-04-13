News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
37 minutes ago King Charles III’s coronation big screen locations in Sunderland
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Sunderland announce signing of 17-year-old striker Timur Tutierov from Kolos

Sunderland have announced the signing of 17-year-old striker Timur Tutierov from Kolos

By James Copley
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

Tuterov – nicknamed “Colossus” – will link up with Sunderland’s under-18 team after his arrival on Wearside with the striker signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the Academy of Light.

Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “We are delighted to welcome Timur to Sunderland AFC. He is an exciting prospect and we are confident that we can provide the right environment for him to continue his development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Timur joins an exciting selection of players within our professional development phase and the staff are looking forward to continuing their work with him.”

Sunderland.Sunderland.
Sunderland.
Most Popular

The Black Cats are next in action against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Huddersfield Town to follow on Wearside on Tuesday evening with Sunderland four points off the play-off spots with five games left to play in the Championship for Tony Mowbray’s men.

Related topics:SunderlandBirmingham CityStadium of LightHuddersfield TownTony Mowbray