Sunderland announce signing of 17-year-old striker Timur Tutierov from Kolos

Sunderland have announced the signing of 17-year-old striker Timur Tutierov from Kolos
Tuterov – nicknamed “Colossus” – will link up with Sunderland’s under-18 team after his arrival on Wearside with the striker signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the Academy of Light.
Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “We are delighted to welcome Timur to Sunderland AFC. He is an exciting prospect and we are confident that we can provide the right environment for him to continue his development.
"Timur joins an exciting selection of players within our professional development phase and the staff are looking forward to continuing their work with him.”
