The young central defender excelled over the course of his short spell with the Black Cats under the stewardship of then-manager Lee Johnson during the 2020-21 season.

Sunderland, however, may face competition with Championship Sheffield United also said to be interested following their failed play-off campaign.

According to The Daily Mail, the Blades tried to sign Sanderson in the January transfer window before he joined QPR on loan.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Dion Sanderson of Queens Park Rangers receives a red card from Gavin Ward, the match referee during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

However, manager Paul Heckinbottom is keen to revive the club’s interest in the 22-year-old.

Martin Smith heads to South Shields

Ex-Sunderland man Martin Smith is set to become South Shields’ second signing of the summer.

The former Kilmarnock man came through the ranks at Sunderland and spent short loan spells with Gateshead and Carlisle United before joining Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in 2016.

Smith will join Shields on July 1 when his contract with Hartlepool United expires.

Sam Wilding joins Leamington FC

Another former player, Sam Wilding, has also completed his own move to non-league.

Wilding has returned for a second spell at Leamington FC after making 14 appearances for the club during a loan three seasons ago

Wilding, then a West Brom player, featured for the club during the 2018/2019 campaign.