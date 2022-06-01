The young central defender excelled over the course of his short spell with the Black Cats under the stewardship of then-manager Lee Johnson during the 2020-21 season.
Sunderland, however, may face competition with Championship Sheffield United also said to be interested following their failed play-off campaign.
According to The Daily Mail, the Blades tried to sign Sanderson in the January transfer window before he joined QPR on loan.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven to sell shares 'subject to EFL approval' - reports
-
2
Philipp Hildebrand, John Reece and Sunderland's ownership situation: What we know as Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven agree to sell shares with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus retaining control
-
3
Ex-Sunderland defender reveals battles between Jack Ross and Fulwell73 over Netflix show
-
4
Ex-Sunderland boss Peter Reid delivers verdict on Alex Neil and says club must back their head coach
-
5
What the data says about Sunderland's improvements under Alex Neil which helped them win promotion to the Championship
However, manager Paul Heckinbottom is keen to revive the club’s interest in the 22-year-old.
Martin Smith heads to South Shields
Ex-Sunderland man Martin Smith is set to become South Shields’ second signing of the summer.
The former Kilmarnock man came through the ranks at Sunderland and spent short loan spells with Gateshead and Carlisle United before joining Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock in 2016.
Smith will join Shields on July 1 when his contract with Hartlepool United expires.
Sam Wilding joins Leamington FC
Another former player, Sam Wilding, has also completed his own move to non-league.
Wilding has returned for a second spell at Leamington FC after making 14 appearances for the club during a loan three seasons ago
Wilding, then a West Brom player, featured for the club during the 2018/2019 campaign.
The player then joined Sunderland after being released by the Baggies in the summer of 2020 and featuring regularly for the under-23 side in the Premier League 2 before his recent release.