The left-sided defender, 18, has agreed a deal until the end of the season after featuring in seven recent fixtures.

Emenike has previously spent time at the Boreham Wood academy before spells with Clapton and Leatherhead.

Michael Proctor is currently leading the U23 setup, with Mike Dodds still supporting the first-team set up under Alex Neil.

A number of trialists have featured in recent weeks as the Black Cats look to reshape their squad ahead of next season, with Liverpool defender Sean Wilson featuring in the 3-0 defeat to Stoke City recently.

Writing on Instagram on Wednesday, Emenike stated: "Happy to sign my first professional contract @sunderlandafcofficial really proud moment for me and my family."Delighted for what the future holds glory to God".

Speaking through club channels after signing the deal, the player also said: “I am delighted to be joining a club with the stature of Sunderland.

“I have had a few games on trial here and it’s been good to get those under my belt with my new teammates and coaches. It’s an honour to be playing here and I’m looking forward to focusing on helping the team for the rest of the season.”

Sunderland U23s are next in action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2 on Monday, with the young Black Cats also set to play Nottingham Forest in the same competition a week later.

