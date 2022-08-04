Sunderland head coach Alex Neil

Your new look Sunderland starting XI - the team Alex Neil COULD select if the transfer reports are true

Sunderland have much to do in the transfer market before the transfer window closes.

By James Copley
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 8:54 am

Sunderland have so far signed Alex Bass, Daniel Ballard, Leon Dajaku, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke and Ellis Simms this window whilst securing new contracts for Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch.

The Black Cats continue to be linked with multiple signings now that the new season is underway.

But how could Sunderland’s matchday squad potentially look given if current transfer rumours and contract talks turn out to be true?

Here, we take a look at just one of the squads Alex Neil could potentially opt for:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson has cemented himself as Sunderland's number one under Alex Neil.

2. RWB: Lynden Gooch

The American penned a new deal at the Stadium of Light during the summer.

3. LWB: Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke scored Sunderland's opener against Coventry City after signing for the club from Tottenham this summer.

4. CB: Daniel Ballard

The defender signed for Sunderland from Arsenal during the summer months.

