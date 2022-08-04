Sunderland have so far signed Alex Bass, Daniel Ballard, Leon Dajaku, Aji Alese, Jack Clarke and Ellis Simms this window whilst securing new contracts for Lynden Gooch, Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch.
The Black Cats continue to be linked with multiple signings now that the new season is underway.
But how could Sunderland’s matchday squad potentially look given if current transfer rumours and contract talks turn out to be true?
Here, we take a look at just one of the squads Alex Neil could potentially opt for:
Page 1 of 5