YOUR new-look Sunderland starting XI IF the January transfer rumours are true - photo gallery

Sunderland are currently training out in Dubai – with several players due back from injury and the window just around the corner.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.

1. Anthony Patterson

The homegrown stopper has been Sunderland's number one 'keeper since midway through last season.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Dennis Cirkin

The left-back has cemented himself as a valuable asset for Sunderland.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. RB: Lynden Gooch

The American right-back is due back from injury and has done well in defence for Sunderland in recent times.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Daniel Ballard

Sunderland's marquee summer signing was injured just a couple of games into his Sunderland career but is due back after the World Cup.

Photo: Frank Reid

