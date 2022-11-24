Sunderland are currently training out in Dubai – with several players due back from injury and the window just around the corner.
With that in mind, we take a look at how Sunderland’s matchday squad COULD look if the transfer rumours so far turn out to be true and if everyone is fit and available to Tony Mowbray for selection.
1. Anthony Patterson
The homegrown stopper has been Sunderland's number one 'keeper since midway through last season.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dennis Cirkin
The left-back has cemented himself as a valuable asset for Sunderland.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. RB: Lynden Gooch
The American right-back is due back from injury and has done well in defence for Sunderland in recent times.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Daniel Ballard
Sunderland's marquee summer signing was injured just a couple of games into his Sunderland career but is due back after the World Cup.
Photo: Frank Reid