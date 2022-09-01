The Black Cats played Rotherham United last night in the first game of the Tony Mowbray era, with the club still expecting additions to come in before Monday’s game against Middlesbrough.

Sunderland have already completed the signing of PSG youngster Edouard Michut.

The talented midfielder, who made six appearances for the PSG senior team and earned a Ligue 1 winners medal in the process, has joined on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Sunderland have the option to make that permanent at the end of the season, for a fee which has been reported by sources in France to be around the five million euros mark.

Michut watched Sunderland fall to a narrow defeat against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and despite a slight hitch in the deal has returned to conclude the transfer ahead of tomorrow night’s deadline.

He will be watching on again tonight as Sunderland face Rotherham United and says he will soon be ready ‘to help the team’.

Here, though, we take a look at how Mowbray’s starting XI and subs could look against North East rivals Middlesbrough:

