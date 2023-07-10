News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Your new-look Sunderland starting XI and squad for 2023-24 - if the transfer rumours come true: photo gallery

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and squad could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours turn out to be true during the summer...
By James Copley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:58 BST

Sunderland face an interesting summer with several key positions requiring some attention in the transfer window and the rumour mill already in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next season, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland stopper is firmly Tony Mowbray's number-one goalkeeper. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland right-back was a revelation for Sunderland towards the back end of the season. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur left-back has proved his quality in the Championship under Tony Mowbray. Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners.

4. CB: Nectar Triantis

The Australian centre-back has just signed for Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Sunderland