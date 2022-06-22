The club confirmed this morning that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is now the majority shareholder at Sunderland. The move has seen Charlie Methven’s 5% stake in the club purchased in its entirety, while Stewart Donald’s has been reduced to 19%.
Juan Sartori has joined Louis-Dreyfus in increasing his stake in the club, with the latter now holding a 51% stake. Louis-Dreyfus bought into the club in February 2021 and while he negotiated full governance control, it was confirmed earlier this year that he owned only 41% of shares. As of this morning, this has now increased to 51%.
But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the news of Methven – who was a controversial figure on Wearside – and his departure? Here, we take a look:
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer news: EFL boss concedes permanent deal for Black Cats winger is 'unlikely' with multiple bids rejected
-
2
Championship promotion odds: Sunderland's pre-season chances compared to Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom and league rivals
-
3
Sunderland fans urge club not to 'do a Jermain Defoe' as former defender becomes available
-
4
Sunderland transfers: Your new-look starting XI and subs IF reports are accurate - including Everton and Wolves men
-
5
Sunderland begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City as key fixtures are revealed
@sparkymarc23: “Still slightly cautious that we may not be getting the investment the club needs for on-field business, that could see us remain a Championship side come the end of next season. Hopefully we have a competitive budget already set aside.”
@SimonReed11: “Let’s hope this allows investment in the club and players this season. The small gains from behind the scene investments are just as important as the signings on the pitch. All require investment.”
@SuperkevFTM: “Methven gone! Happy days, Donald less shares, would be better none. Hopefully the 19% he still has is due to be sold.”
@Walshie409: “Yeh, if they could pay back that £20 million they owe while they're at it, that'd be class."
@joey__burton__: “That's the end of the crypto bros' publicity stunt, then. Also the end of one of the most toxic people ever to be involved at boardroom level of a football club. Hopefully he's never seen anywhere near Sunderland again.”
@GrahamFalk: “See ya Charlie. You won't be missed.”
@76skelly: “Great to see Methven has gone. Absolute stain on this club.”
@DavidHindmarsh7: “Great news that Methven is off for good, wish the same could be said for Donald. Don’t understand why they haven’t bought him out entirely as well.”
@leech_tom: “One more to go! Get him out! Buzzin with this though We can now look forward to the season!! Haway the lads!!! #safc”