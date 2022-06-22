Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juan Sartori has joined Louis-Dreyfus in increasing his stake in the club, with the latter now holding a 51% stake. Louis-Dreyfus bought into the club in February 2021 and while he negotiated full governance control, it was confirmed earlier this year that he owned only 41% of shares. As of this morning, this has now increased to 51%.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the news of Methven – who was a controversial figure on Wearside – and his departure? Here, we take a look:

@sparkymarc23: “Still slightly cautious that we may not be getting the investment the club needs for on-field business, that could see us remain a Championship side come the end of next season. Hopefully we have a competitive budget already set aside.”

@SimonReed11: “Let’s hope this allows investment in the club and players this season. The small gains from behind the scene investments are just as important as the signings on the pitch. All require investment.”

@SuperkevFTM: “Methven gone! Happy days, Donald less shares, would be better none. Hopefully the 19% he still has is due to be sold.”

@Walshie409: “Yeh, if they could pay back that £20 million they owe while they're at it, that'd be class."

@joey__burton__: “That's the end of the crypto bros' publicity stunt, then. Also the end of one of the most toxic people ever to be involved at boardroom level of a football club. Hopefully he's never seen anywhere near Sunderland again.”

@GrahamFalk: “See ya Charlie. You won't be missed.”

@76skelly: “Great to see Methven has gone. Absolute stain on this club.”

@DavidHindmarsh7: “Great news that Methven is off for good, wish the same could be said for Donald. Don’t understand why they haven’t bought him out entirely as well.”