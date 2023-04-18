News you can trust since 1873
'You never know' - EFL pundit delivers verdict on Sunderland's play-off chances

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances.

By James Copley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

The Black Cats are currently four points off sixth position and with four games left to play in the Championship. Sunderland face Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town tonight at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking about Sunderland’s recent play-off push and the game against Huddersfield Town, ex-player Prutton stated: “Two big wins in a row for Sunderland have given them a sniff of the play-offs again! Whatever happens now it’s been a fantastic return to the Championship for the Black Cats, but keep winning, and you never know.

“Huddersfield suffered a little bump over the weekend at Swansea, and may be starting to look over their shoulders again. But considering where they were a month or so ago, to be able to even do that is a luxury. I think they’ll bounce back and get a draw here. 2-2.”

Tony MowbrayTony Mowbray
