The Black Cats had to adapt following injuries to Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart, yet the former has now started three consecutive fixtures.

Pritchard was one of the players asked to play as a false nine as Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray tried to find a tactical solution for the side’s striker issue.

"It’s nice to play your own position," said Pritchard after Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall.

Alex Pritchard celebrates Sunderland's first goal against Millwall. Picture by FRANK REID

“But look, when that was not available we had to sacrifice and we did that really well.

“Now we are getting the boys back and it’ll help us for sure.”

Stewart didn’t feature against Millwall after over three months out with a thigh injury, yet the Scot could return when Sunderland face West Brom next week.

“You have to be careful with Ross,” replied Pritchard when asked about the striker.

"Ross knows himself he’s chomping at the bit to get back but on the other hand the boy has been out for how long?

“He’s obviously got to be careful but Ross is a massive player for us, everyone knows that but he’ll be back soon.

“The more players you’ve got the better it is. You have a brilliant squad so having him back will obviously make us stronger.”

Sunderland climbed to 10th in the Championship with the win over Millwall and are now just a point off the play-off places.

Their latest fixture followed a three-week World Cup break, when the squad spent time in Dubai on a warm-weather training camp.

And Pritchard believes the squad is in a good place as they approach the second half of the campaign.

"It’s a lot colder here,” he added when asked about returning from Dubai. “Having two weeks of that sun and coming back.

“It’s good to be back in front of the fans and be back playing, and winning for the fans is brilliant.

“The break is there so you have to use it to your advantage.

