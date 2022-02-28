The central defender, 23, was drafted into a struggling Sunderland side to make his first League One start against Wigan Athletic, before producing a man of the match performance in a 3-0 win.

Just a day earlier, Black Cats boss Alex Neil had said it would be ‘really tough’ for Xhemajli to come back into the team after such a major setback.

But with Danny Batth unavailable and Callum Doyle in need of a rest, the Kosovan centre-back received his chance.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli playing against Wigan. Picture by FRANK REID

It was a chance that almost passed Xhemajli by, though, and the defender went down with cramp in the closing stages.

When he returned from the dressing room to speak to the press, Xhemajli also had an ice pack strapped around the lower part of his leg. He insisted he’ll be fine for next week’s trip to Charlton, though.

“I’ve never had that cramp in my career but I felt my calf on Thursday in the training,” he said. “I didn’t want to tell anyone because I saw there was an opportunity for me and I couldn’t let the opportunity go out of my hands.

“I kept my strong mentality with me, tried to do my best, and at the end I got a little bit of cramp but it’s going to be fine.”

That mental toughness has helped Xhemajli come through the last 18 months, when many players would have crumbled.

His setback in October 2020 couldn’t have come at a worse time, just two months after the defender had moved to a new country while his family stayed back in Europe.

“Some people probably doubted me because I was out for a long time but I never doubted myself,” Xhemajli added.

"I was always working hard and had a lot of patience. I have waited over 30 games and even last season for a whole season.

“I knew if I had my opportunity I had to deliver and for me there were no excuses.

"I think, as I’ve said, I’m mentally strong and have been pushing myself for my family, and even for the club.

“I came here to show them what I’m able to do, my family always had my back and I have good people around me at Sunderland at the club who have been helping me with my injury to get back to fitness.”

Before the win at Wigan, Xhemajli had a lengthy chat with Neil after the players arrived at the DW Stadium and walked onto the pitch.

When asked what was said, the defender replied: “He was just saying how we were going to play and that I should enjoy the game because I have been waiting a long time for my opportunity.

“I have told him I am going to be ready and I’m made for these games.

“I’ve told him as well there are no excuses from my side because I have to deliver.”

Xhemajli certainly did deliver and has helped give Sunderland a much-needed lift at a crucial part of the season.

